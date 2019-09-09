Festival of the Winds: Amazing kites at Australian festival
Take a look at these fantastic kites taking to the skies at the Festival of the Winds on Sydney's Bondi Beach
Have you ever seen a kite as amazing as this?! This whale swimming in the sky is part of the Australian Festival of the Winds show.
Getty Images
The Festival of the Winds is Australia's biggest kite festival is and one of the biggest in the world. Kite flyers can show off their creations to the public who come for a day trip.
Getty Images
The Festival has been running for 40 years and takes place on Sydney's world-famous Bondi Beach.
Getty Images
Loads of Australian animals are represented, like this koala. Did you know koalas are often called bears? But actually they aren't bears, they are marsupials - which means that as a baby, they are carried in their mother's pouch.
Getty Images
One the things Bondi Beach is famous for is sharks. Swimmers and surfers have to be careful and special shark spotters are there to keep an eye on the waves and warn watersports fans in case they need to get out of the sea.
Getty Images
Some of the kites are bit scary! Check out this hug spider in its web. One of Australia's most famous spiders is the huntsman spider which has a very venomous bite!
Getty Images
We love this boys amazing squid kite! Or is a jellyfish?
Getty Images
Aside from the huge kites, the show attracts loads of families who come to see the display and get inspired to fly their own kite. Do you have a kite of your own?
Getty Images
The event is also a big celebration of all things Australian - check out this amazing flag kite.