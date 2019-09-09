play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:33
image

Festival of the Winds: Amazing kites at Australian festival

Take a look at these fantastic kites taking to the skies at the Festival of the Winds on Sydney's Bondi Beach
Have you ever seen a kite as amazing as this?! This whale swimming in the sky is part of the Australian Festival of the Winds show.
whale-kiteGetty Images
The Festival of the Winds is Australia's biggest kite festival is and one of the biggest in the world. Kite flyers can show off their creations to the public who come for a day trip.
monster-kiteGetty Images
The Festival has been running for 40 years and takes place on Sydney's world-famous Bondi Beach.
horse-kiteGetty Images
Loads of Australian animals are represented, like this koala. Did you know koalas are often called bears? But actually they aren't bears, they are marsupials - which means that as a baby, they are carried in their mother's pouch.
koala-kiteGetty Images
One the things Bondi Beach is famous for is sharks. Swimmers and surfers have to be careful and special shark spotters are there to keep an eye on the waves and warn watersports fans in case they need to get out of the sea.
shark-kiteGetty Images
Some of the kites are bit scary! Check out this hug spider in its web. One of Australia's most famous spiders is the huntsman spider which has a very venomous bite!
spider-kiteGetty Images
We love this boys amazing squid kite! Or is a jellyfish?
squid-kiteGetty Images
Aside from the huge kites, the show attracts loads of families who come to see the display and get inspired to fly their own kite. Do you have a kite of your own?
kids-playing-with-kiteGetty Images
The event is also a big celebration of all things Australian - check out this amazing flag kite.
Australian-flag-kiteGetty Images

Top Stories

balraj
play
3:07

Racism in football: Balraj's story

Karim Zeroaul and Amy Dowden

Meet the Strictly couples!

comments
Flags outside Parliament

MPs to vote on whether there should be an election

comments
Newsround Home