James Bond: Should there be a female Bond?

Last updated at 17:07
james-bond.Getty Images

Former James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan, has called for men to "get out of the way" so a woman can play the famous spy.

Speaking at a film festival, Brosnan said a woman should take over from Daniel Craig when his final movie 'No Time To Die' is released next year.

The Irish actor played 007 in four James Bond films between 1995 and 2002

'I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting'
pierce-brosnan-james-bond.Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan played 007 in four James Bond films.

During an interview at Deauville Film Festival, Brosnan talked of his excitement about the prospect of a female Bond: "Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.

"I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting."

In July, it was reported that actress Lashana Lynch will be introduced in the film as a female an agent called '007' but Daniel Craig will remain as the character James Bond.

Daniel Craig has said that this will be his final film as Bond, but there has been no announcement on who will take over following the release of 'No Time To Die' in 2020.

Do you think the next James Bond should be played by a woman? Should the next Bond be 'Jane' Bond? Use our vote and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  • Comment number 8. Posted by Julia

    18:57 10 Sep
    I disagree. I think that if James Bond doesn't want to leave, he should continue. Doctor Who is ok but not James Bond now

  • Comment number 7. Posted by Cactibee123

    18:11 10 Sep
    I think it may be a bit extreme as with something like doctor who there is an explanation for him to female but james bond is just human sooo it will not work.(In my opinion).

  • Comment number 6. Posted by pusheen queen

    18:17 9 Sep
    Yes!!! Grl pwr!

    #thefutureisfemale
    I disagree with all of you who don't agree, don't you think woman deserve a turn?

  • Comment number 5. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    18:15 9 Sep
    I think it's good but they should make Jane a sister or a cousin

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Tara

    18:10 9 Sep
    I want it to still be a man

  • Comment number 3. Posted by U17827834

    17:54 9 Sep
    Noooooo. It will ruin it - we can't change EVERYTHING. Sometimes original is better :-)

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Wombey12

    17:26 9 Sep
    100% do not agree. The Doctor was fine, but James Bond? Really?

  • Comment number 1. Posted by jedi

    17:02 9 Sep
    Get a woman to play James Bond, but not as James Bond, obviously, as Jane Bond!

