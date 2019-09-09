James Bond: Should there be a female Bond?

Getty Images

Former James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan, has called for men to "get out of the way" so a woman can play the famous spy.

Speaking at a film festival, Brosnan said a woman should take over from Daniel Craig when his final movie 'No Time To Die' is released next year.

The Irish actor played 007 in four James Bond films between 1995 and 2002

'I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting'

During an interview at Deauville Film Festival, Brosnan talked of his excitement about the prospect of a female Bond: "Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.

"I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting."

In July, it was reported that actress Lashana Lynch will be introduced in the film as a female an agent called '007' but Daniel Craig will remain as the character James Bond.

Daniel Craig has said that this will be his final film as Bond, but there has been no announcement on who will take over following the release of 'No Time To Die' in 2020.

