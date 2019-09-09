Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Meet the couples

Getty Images

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing has launched and we now know which professional dancers the 15 contestants have been matched with.

Ahead of the announcement, Head Judge Shirley Ballas said it was "the most unpredictable set of pairings in the show's history".

Here is the full list of the official couples - let us know who your favourites are in the comments below!

Oti Mabuse and Kevin Fletcher

Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing was replaced by actor Kelvin Fletcher when he injured his foot.

Kelvin will be dancing with Oti Mabuse.

Oti's sister Motsi is now a judge on the programme - do you think she'll be tougher on the couple or will she go easy on them?

Motsi has been a judge before so we think she'll be totally fair!

Alex Scott and Neil Jones

Former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott is dancing with Neil Jones.

Neil has been part of the Strictly gang for three years but this is the first time the dancer has been partnered up with a celebrity. He's usually just part of the group dances.

Alex says she is more used to tracksuits than glittery dresses and she can't wait to get stuck in!

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton

TV and radio personality Anneka Rice will be dancing with last year's champion.

Kevin Clifton won the 16th series with partner Stacey Dooley.

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley is dancing with Johannes Radebe.

It's Johannes' first year of competitive Strictly after joining the show as a backing dancer last year.

He's a former South African Latin champion and has reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing South Africa twice!

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke

Emma Barton plays Eastenders' Honey Mitchell and she'll be dancing with Strictly legend Anton Du Beke.

Anton was really pleased when the announcement was made because he's often been partnered with contestants who haven't fared so well. Remember your manners, Anton!

Emma says she's delighted to partnered up with the so-called King of Ballroom.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Škorjanec

Emma Weymouth lives in the impressive Longleat House within Longleat Safari Park.

She's a talented chef but say's she's more likely to be mucking out rhinos than dancing!

Aljaz Skorjanec started dancing when he was five and is a 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom and Latin.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage will be taught by Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Michelle's from New York and has Italian heritage - so she says she'll get on well with Giovanni.

Giovanni got to the final in his first year in Strictly so we reckon he'll be eyeing that Glitterball Trophy again!

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Social media star Saffron Barker is the youngest Strictly contestant at 19, so maybe not much of a surprise that she has been matched with Strictly youngest pro, 24-year-old AJ Pritchard.

AJ got to the semi final with Paralympic star Lauren Steadman last year so knows how to wow the judges.

Saffron says she's feel like she's "living a dream" and can't wait to get started.

Comedian Chris Ramsey is dancing with Karen Hauer.

Chris has a successful TV and radio show and Karen came fourth when she danced with Dengineers host Mark Wright in 2014.

Chris will have to work hard for Karen though but he says he can't wait to start training.

David James and Nadiya Bychkova

Former England goalkeeper David James has been paired with female pro Nadiya Bychkova.

David was the goalie for the England football team for several years and played for Portsmouth, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Nadiya is from Ukraine and is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin.

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell

Radio One DJ Dev Griffin is paired with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell.

Dianne made the final with her partner Joe Sugg in 2018, could she repeat that success this year?

Dev says his sisters have teased him since he was young about being a rubbish dancer, so Dianne could have her work cut out.

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

Former Olympian James Cracknell and professional Luba Mushtuk will be dancing together this series.

It is the first time Luba Mushtuk has been given a celebrity partner on the show.

James is more used to rowing than dancing. He's won Olympic medals and even rowed across the Atlantic.

Will he be oar-some! (sorry)?

Karim Zeroaul and Amy Dowden

CBBC's Karim Zeroul is dancing with Amy Dowden.

Amy is a former British champion and CBBC fans already know Karim loves to dance but he says he's never tried the Strictly moves before!

We are definitely not allowed ANY favourites, but we'll be keeping a special eye on Karim!

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell is paired up with Katya Jones.

The Strictly pro wrote on social media "Our combined amount of energy actually scares me! Let's have some fun!".

Mike Bushell is used to trying out crazy sports for BBC Breakfast but let's hope he can cut it on the dancefloor.

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara

Will Bayley has already won a gold medal in table tennis, so he will be hoping to have a similar success in dancing.

The Paralympian has been paired up with Janette Manrara.

Janette danced with CBeebies star Dr Ranj, so Will has a lot to live up to!