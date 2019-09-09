Brexit: MPs vote on general election

Getty Images

MPs will vote for a second time today on whether there should be a general election.

Boris Johnson first called for a snap election after MPs - including some from the prime minister's own party - voted for a law or bill which would make a no-deal Brexit illegal.

The bill requires the prime minister to ask for an extension from the EU to the Brexit deadline of 31 October if a deal is not reached before 19 October.

After the bill was approved Boris Johnson said that an election would be the only way forward, but MPs voted against this.

Can a no-deal Brexit still happen?

The bill to stop a no-deal Brexit has been approved by a majority of MPs and the House of Lords. Now it just needs to be approved by the Queen to become law. That's expected to happen today.

This would potentially delay Brexit beyond the current deadline of 31 October. But this does not completely rule out a no-deal Brexit.

First all 27 member states of the EU would still need to approve an extension. If just one member state doesn't agree, then the deadline will stay as 31 October.

Also Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will not ask for an extension. He could ignore the bill but then there could be a legal challenge. Some people say there is a chance the prime minister might find some way to push through a no-deal Brexit anyway.

Why are some MPs against a snap general election?

Opposition parties have agreed not to vote for an election because they think it's a way for the prime minister to try to push through a no-deal Brexit.

Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP and Plaid Cymru say they will vote against the government or not vote.

Labour say they would consider an election BUT only when a no-deal Brexit is officially not an option.

What else is happening this week?

Parliament is due to be suspended this week, called prorogation, for more than a month.

The suspension has angered a lot of people who want Parliament to spend more time in the House of Commons sorting Brexit out.

A petition which has been signed by 1.7 million people, aiming to stop the prorogation of Parliament is also being debated on Monday.