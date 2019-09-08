Strictly: Kelvin Fletcher replaces Jamie Laing after injury

There's a new Strictly Come Dancing contestant!

Kelvin Fletcher, who is an actor who played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale is shimmying onto the dance floor after Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing had to step down with a foot injury.

He will replace Jamie as Oti Mabuse's dance partner.

Kelvin said: "Is this really happening?! It's been the most surreal week of my life! I'm a massive fan of Strictly so it's incredible."

He will make his Strictly debut in the first live show on Saturday 21st September.

Meanwhile the official pairings were revealed on Saturday night, and here they are...!

Former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott is with Neil Jones

Alex Scott and Neil Jones

TV and radio personality Anneka Rice will dance with current champion Kevin Clifton

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley will dance with Johannes Radebe in his first year of competitive Strictly

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe

Eastenders' Honey Mitchell - a.k.a Emma Barton will dance with Strictly legend Anton Du Beke

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke

Viscountess Emma Weymouth will perform with Aljaz Skorjanec

Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Škorjanec

Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage will be taught by Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

Social media star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will be teamed up for the series

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Comedian Chris Ramsey will dance with Karen Hauer

Former England goalkeeper David James will be paired with Nadiya Bychkova

David James and Nadiya Bychkova

Radio One DJ Dev Griffin is paired with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell

Former Olympic rower James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk will be dancing together this series

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

CBBC's Karim Zeroaul will dance with Amy Dowden

BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell will pair up with Katya Jones

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

Paralympian Will Bayley and Janette Manrara are coupled up this year