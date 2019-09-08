Strictly: Kelvin Fletcher replaces Jamie Laing after injury

There's a new Strictly Come Dancing contestant!
Kelvin Fletcher, who is an actor who played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale is shimmying onto the dance floor after Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing had to step down with a foot injury.
He will replace Jamie as Oti Mabuse's dance partner.
Kelvin said: "Is this really happening?! It's been the most surreal week of my life! I'm a massive fan of Strictly so it's incredible."
He will make his Strictly debut in the first live show on Saturday 21st September.
Meanwhile the official pairings were revealed on Saturday night, and here they are...!
Former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott is with Neil Jones
TV and radio personality Anneka Rice will dance with current champion Kevin Clifton
Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley will dance with Johannes Radebe in his first year of competitive Strictly
Eastenders' Honey Mitchell - a.k.a Emma Barton will dance with Strictly legend Anton Du Beke
Viscountess Emma Weymouth will perform with Aljaz Skorjanec
Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage will be taught by Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice
Social media star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will be teamed up for the series
Comedian Chris Ramsey will dance with Karen Hauer
Former England goalkeeper David James will be paired with Nadiya Bychkova
Radio One DJ Dev Griffin is paired with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell
Former Olympic rower James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk will be dancing together this series
CBBC's Karim Zeroaul will dance with Amy Dowden
BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell will pair up with Katya Jones
Paralympian Will Bayley and Janette Manrara are coupled up this year