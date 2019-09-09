Grassroots football is huge - millions of people play at this level across the country every week.

Newsround met Imrul Gazi, who is a grassroots coach at Sporting Bengal.

Sporting Bengal formed in 1996 to encourage Asian football in East London and is the most successful British Asian club - however they've experienced discrimination ever since they formed.

Imrul said that racism at grassroots level is: "one hundred times more amplified" than at professional level, and it's a regular thing for his team to face racism from other players, referees, officials, and spectators.

From his experience, parents on the side-lines are the worst culprits in youth football.

The worst experience the team had was five years ago, when the under 12s team were severely attacked with racist language from a parent of a child on the other team. It was so bad the coach took the kids off the pitch.

