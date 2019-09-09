play
Watch Newsround

How bad is racism in football at grassroots level?

Grassroots football is huge - millions of people play at this level across the country every week.

Newsround met Imrul Gazi, who is a grassroots coach at Sporting Bengal.

Sporting Bengal formed in 1996 to encourage Asian football in East London and is the most successful British Asian club - however they've experienced discrimination ever since they formed.

Imrul said that racism at grassroots level is: "one hundred times more amplified" than at professional level, and it's a regular thing for his team to face racism from other players, referees, officials, and spectators.

From his experience, parents on the side-lines are the worst culprits in youth football.

The worst experience the team had was five years ago, when the under 12s team were severely attacked with racist language from a parent of a child on the other team. It was so bad the coach took the kids off the pitch.

Watch more from Newsround's Racism in Football series using the links below.

Watch more videos

Video

How bad is racism in football at grassroots level?

Video

Paralympic hopefuls get advice from gold medal winner

Video

Why are people arguing about a general election?

Video

The 11-year-old BMX world beater

Video

How do you count the number of seals in the River Thames?

Video

The 12-year-old who is fighting plastic pollution

Video

How Newsround has changed over the years

Video

The Dark Crystal: Meet the voices behind the incredible puppets

Video

Karim takes us behind the scenes at Strictly

Video

Meet the nine-year-old drummer playing with rock stars

Video

How to design a Mars-proof robot

Video

Your messages for Greta Thunberg!

Video

What is an air mass?

Top Stories

racism in football logo

Racism in Football: ‘FA not doing enough to support victims of racism’

comments
balraj
play
3:07

Racism in football: Balraj's story

Denmark-has-bought-four-elephants

Denmark buys last circus elephants so they can retire

Newsround Home