Racism in football is being tackled at the highest levels, including by the Football Association.

Paul Elliot is the Chair of the Inclusion Advisory Board at the FA - the governing body that is trying to prevent racism in football.

The FA's been criticised for the way its handled racism at grassroots level and for its difficult reporting process.

Paul explained how 'the reporting process… is a huge challenge' and the FA is working to make the process easier.

Earlier this year the FA increased the minimum ban for anyone found guilty of racist abuse to six matches.

