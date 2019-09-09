Charities around the world are working to tackle racism in football - but are they doing enough?

We spoke to Tajean Hutton, who manages Kick It Out's Grassroots team.

Kick It Out is a charity which promotes equality in football. Its job is to work with the people in charge of football (the Football Association and County Football Associations) to figure out how they can make it more inclusive.

Tajean thinks that racism: "hasn't been high on the list of priorities for football"

To tackle the problem, Kick It Out is training coaches and refs, to help educate those working in grassroots football about the issues of inclusion and diversity and what to do when a young person under their protection is being racially abused.

They are also working with football fans to provide them with education.

