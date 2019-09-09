Championship striker Lyle Taylor has experienced racism at a professional level in football.

He plays for Charlton Athletic and is the top goal scorer for them so far this season.

Lyle's spoken out about the racism he and other pro players have received, and said people have called him racist names in person and on social media.

He thinks the police and FA are 'trying' but that more needs to be done - and that the only way to truly beat racism is to use education to tackle racism at the roots.

