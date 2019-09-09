play
Racism in football: Balraj's story

Meet nine-year-old Balraj. He's Sikh and is football mad! But he has experienced racist abuse for playing the game he loves.

Balraj went to two different football camps in 2017 and 2018, where he was called names, grabbed, bullied and isolated by some of the other children there.

At the time he felt very confused and sad, and didn't understand why people were being mean to him.

He now knows that the other children were being racist, and Balraj has made it his mission to help stamp out racism in football. This is his story.

