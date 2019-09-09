Kids from India offered gymnastics training after video goes viral

Alamy

Two schoolchildren in Kolkata in India were videoed cartwheeling and front flipping on a street.

The video which was posted on social media went viral after Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nadia Comaneci re-tweeted it.

Now, those same kids are being offered athletic training by India's major sports organization, Sports Authority of India.

The video caught the eye of Kiren Rijiju, who is India's Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports.

He tweeted in August "These kids are raw talents. Will get them connected to a gymnastic academy if someone brings them to me".

There are not many competitive gymnasts in India. Dipa Karmakar was the first Indian female gymnast to ever compete in the Olympics in Rio 2016.

Getty Images 23-year-old Dipa Karmakar is the first Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics

She finished fourth in the women's vault gymnastics event.

Gymnastics does not receive much funding from the government of India, with Ms Karmakar telling the BBC at the time that she competed in her first gymnastics competition without shoes and a costume that didn't fit very well.

Here's hoping things improve for Japan 2020.

