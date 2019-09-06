Harry Potter: Fans suspect JK Rowling is dropping hints about a Cursed Child film

Getty Images

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has broken her six-month Twitter silence with a mysterious tweet...

"Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild" Rowling posted.

Fans of the boy-wizard are speculating on what the message means - some are even wondering if there could be a new film on the way!

The tweet also features a picture of the Dark Mark - the sign of the death eaters, who were the evil Lord Voldermort's followers in the series.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is the two-part play which tells the story of Harry, Ron and Hermione 19 years after the books ended.

In the play, Harry has grown up and his own kids are going to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Twitter/JK_ROWLING

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry in the eight Warner Brother's films, has said that he thinks the character will definitely be rebooted.

In an interview with gaming site IGN, he said: "I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime."

Back in 2013, Daniel said he would consider playing the role of Harry again if JK Rowling asked him to.

Sit tight Potter fans... we will have to wait and see what happens next!