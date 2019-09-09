Racism in Football: ‘FA not doing enough to support victims of racism’

Football, it's the biggest sport in the world, but it's been dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons recently - racism.

Racist abuse in English football rose by 43% last season, according to a report by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out. But we've been told this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Last season, professional players were subjected to racist chants, verbal abuse and trolling on social media simply because of the colour of their skin - and the problem doesn't seem to be going away.

Romelu Lukaku took to social media to voice his concerns about the recent racial abuse both him and other players have faced

Recently, ex-Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku became the latest victim of racial abuse and said 'we are going backwards' on the issue.

This follows incidents this season of abuse directed at professional players Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham on social media.

England player Jadon Sancho says incidents of racism have made him question why he plays football and fears they will make players lose their love of the sport.

There have been calls by players and coaches for a tougher stance by the Football Association (the organisation in charge of football in England) and authorities to tackle the problem.

Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Tammy Abraham have all been victims of racial abuse this season

Many think the problem needs to be addressed at a grassroots level to stop the issue filtering up. Grassroots football is football outside of the professional leagues - millions of kids and adults take part across the country on a weekly basis.

So what is actually being done to put a stop to racism? Newsround went to meet players, coaches, and those in power at the FA to find out.

What is racism? Racism is when words or actions are used to discriminate or disadvantage people because of their colour, culture or ethnic origin.

History of racism in football

Racism in football is nothing new. In the 1970s and 1980s racism was a really big problem and professional black players experienced mass racist chanting by large sections of fans and banana skins thrown onto the pitch.

Throwing a banana or a banana skin at a black footballer has become a symbol of racism, and was more common in the 1980s.

Throwing a banana is an action associated with monkey chants which are aimed at black players by racist fans.

In the 1970s there were very few black or ethnic minority (BAME) players, referees, coaches and bosses in positions of power in the FA.

This year has seen a similar rise in racist abuse both on and off the pitch, as race and religious hate crimes have increased across England and Wales by 14 and 40 percent respectively.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany thinks the lack of diversity in football organisations is part of the problem in tackling racism.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has also suffered racist chants from fans whilst playing the game

Kompany said 'That's the real issue - if you go through the boards at Uefa or Fifa, the Italian League or the English League, there is a real lack of diversity.'

According to the League Managers Association at the start of the 2019/20 season there were only six black or minority ethnic managers in the 92 clubs in the four professional divisions.

There is growing pressure to improve BAME representation in positions of power in the game because they would then be able to make changes to the way the organisations are run.

People may have thought that racism had been stamped out of football for good - but the events of this season alone seem to tell a different story.

Racism in professional football

'Racism hasn't come out of nowhere'

So what is the situation like for professional black footballers now?

We went to meet Lyle Taylor who is a striker for Championship club Charlton Athletic and the Montserrat national team.

He's spoken out about the racism he and other pro-players have received. He told us how he's had 'people calling me names in person, I've had people calling me names on social media, and I've had people sending messages and bananas.'

When talking about the abuse, he said; 'it's a bit ridiculous really, to be compared to an animal because of the colour of your skin'.

Lyle thinks the police and FA are 'trying' but that more needs to be done.

For Lyle, the only way to win the battle against racism is to use education to tackle the root cause and look at where and how racism starts.

Racism in grassroots football

'I'm not going to let any racists stop me from playing the game I love'

Despite the recent figures from Kick It Out that show a sharp rise in the number of reported incidences, some argue that incidents of racism are much higher than the report shows.

9-year-old Balraj is footie-mad. He has experienced racism on the pitch and went to meet people in the grassroots and professional game, as well as those in power at the FA, to find out what is being done to put a stop to it.

Millions of people play grassroots football across the country every week.

We've been to meet Imrul Gazi, who is a coach of grassroots team, Sporting Bengal.

Sporting Bengal formed in 1996 to encourage Asian football in East London and is the most successful British Asian club. They 'represent multicultural London' but have experienced discrimination since forming.

Imrul explained that racism at grassroots level is 'one hundred times more amplified' than at professional level and it's a regular thing for his team to face racism from other players, referees, officials, and spectators.

'The biggest problem we have at grassroots football is education [for] parents and coaches'

In his experience, parents on the sidelines are the worst culprits in youth football.

He says the worst experience the team had was five years ago when the under 12s team were severely attacked with racist language from a parent of a child on the other team. It was so bad the coach took the kids off the pitch.

'I feel we've gone back twenty years'...

Their senior team has recently won a racism case and an official was charged with discrimination. For Imrul, this experience - which took over three months - 'wasn't easy' and 'will leave a mark' on him.

Imrul feels that the FA's current reporting process isn't good enough and the organisation needs to do a lot more to support victims of racism.

What is Kick It Out doing to tackle racism?

Kick It Out is a charity which promotes equality in football. Its job is to work with the people in charge of football (the Football Association and County Football Associations) to figure out how they can make it more inclusive.

Statistics gathered by the charity showed reports of racism in English football rose by 43% - from 192 to 274 - last season.

Racism was the most common form of discrimination in both professional and grassroots football.

We spoke to Tajean Hutton, who manages Kick It Out's Grassroots team.

'It's not a great situation at the moment'

Kick It Out anti-racism adverts seen ahead of the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on 7 April 2019 in Liverpool.

Tajean believes the problem of racism is a lot worse than the charity's statistics show. He explains that there are a lot of people going through some 'very bad' experiences at the moment and feels that racism 'hasn't been high on the list of priorities for football.'

When talking about grassroots football, Tajean said that 'people have been racially abused for so long […] that they've become numb to the feeling […] so they don't report or speak up about it […] because they feel there isn't an effective method of support.'

'As it stands that education doesn't exist'

Under the current system, coaches at grassroots level do not need any training about racism, discrimination, or how to report it. Whilst it is mandatory to learn how to set up drills, the education regarding equality and inclusion is optional.

To tackle the problem, Kick It Out is working to deliver new training for coaches and refs, aimed at educating those working in grassroots football around issues of inclusion and diversity and what to do when a young person under their protection is racially abused. This training is optional. Until the FA makes this training compulsory for all coaches, it is unclear if this new programme will be able to protect UK kids for good.

Tajean told us they are working with fans to provide education. 'It's important that we target their behaviour and not the person. The same way they learn racist behaviour traits is the same way it can be reversed.'

'I don't feel the FA has done enough'

When asked whether he feels the FA has done enough to support victims of racism, Tajean said 'no'. For him, 'it will take the FA, the County FA's, […] the police, […] Kick It Out, various organisations […] to come together collectively.'

'There is no one in a position of power who knows what it feels like to be racially abused'

Tajean went on to discuss the importance of representation in the game, saying how "you have people in power in football who just don't see an issue of racism. […] Those are the people who make the rules […] and until they are either replaced or their mind-set has changed, you'll find that in another 50 years it's still going to be exactly the same."

You can report a racist incident to Kick It Out through its website, app, Twitter, or over the phone. Tajean admitted that "we may need to find ways in which we can make reporting for kids […] a little bit more easy."

What is the FA doing to tackle racism?

The FA is under a lot of pressure to address the problem at all levels of the game.

We went to meet Paul Elliot, Chair of the Inclusion Advisory Board at the FA, to find out what football's governing body are doing to prevent racism.

Paul admits that racism is 'a very serious challenge' for the FA but they are 'taking responsibility' and working to make sure that 'everyone who plays all over the country are playing in a racism free environment.'

He added that the FA are using audio and facial recognition to identify culprits and anyone caught being racist at a game will be arrested.

Earlier this year the FA increased the minimum ban for anyone found guilty of racist abuse to six matches.

As well as racist language, the minimum ban also covers any discrimination aimed at a person's gender, sexuality, religious beliefs or disability.

Recently, Chelsea FC have banned for life a fan they concluded had racially abused Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last season and excluded five supporters for between one and two years over incidents at the same match.

But some have criticised this approach. Kick It Out's Tajean Hutton said "a lot of organisations will ban fans from stadiums and think that's a result, [but] that's a punishment. […] and people like me and you at grassroots football will still see those people with the same behaviour. So we need to [change] that behaviour."

Tajean adds; "because football generates so much money you don't know how much you're going to lose if you present the idea that fans are going to get kicked out of stadiums. […] Once we get to grasp as a football community that the morals are more important than the money aspect […] we will find that losing fans in stadiums is a small price to pay for the integrity of the sport."

"The reporting process is very challenging"

The FA has been criticised for the way it's handled racism allegations at the grassroots level of the game and for its difficult reporting process.

When Kick It Out receives a report of racism, they pass it over to the FA who is told about all reports of racism. Kick It Out told us that one of the main problems with the FA is that the reporting process "can take a good few months and a lot of the time the conclusion isn't in favour of the person who has made the report" and a lot of cases go unresolved.

Paul explained how "the reporting process… is a huge challenge" and the FA is working to make the process easier.

The FA has not yet given a response to almost four in every five of the 109 cases reported in non-professional football.

Two in five of these reports came from youth football (under-18).

Teams will continue to be fined for walking off the pitch due to racism

Wythenshawe Town manager James Kinsey abandoned the game after racist comments made to a player in April 2019

Teams at a grassroots level taking a stand against racist abuse have recently been treated more unfairly than the offenders. In Wythenshaw a manager was suspended for walking off in protest to abuse, and in Padiham a team was fined after walking off after fans abused their goal keeper.

When asked if it's wrong that teams are fined for standing up to racism, Paul agreed, but then went on to tell us that fines will continue and that players shouldn't walk off the pitch.

He added; "The referee has the authority to make the decision on the players behalf, then the players won't have to make that decision themselves."

But we've been told of instances where coaches have ignored allegations of racist abuse at grassroots level. So what happens if the coach or ref doesn't act? How can players fully trust the process then?

Racism in the football is going nowhere fast.

The pressure is firmly on the FA to make drastic moves to improve representation in the boardrooms, give more support to victims, and provide greater education for coaches at grassroots level.

This season hasn't got off to a good start - with numerous racist attacks against professional players already - only time will tell whether anything will have changed by the end of it.