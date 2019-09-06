Cat curfew: Australian Council tries to solve nuisance cat problem

Getty Images

A council in Southern Australia has been trying to crack down on the "nuisance behaviour" of local cats.

Mount Barker Council in Adelaide are planning to pass new rules to limit how many cats a person can own and even given the felines curfews between 8pm and 7am!

Local cat owners may end up getting fined if their cats are found roaming the streets at night and they can now only own two cats per property.

What's the problem with cats?

The council say one of the most important reasons for the new laws are for addressing nuisance cat behaviour which could range from being aggressive to other wilflife, fighting with other cats, wondering onto private land and pooping there.

There was a special consultation with the people who live in the town where people had their say about how they feel about the idea.

According to he council 68% of residents supported a limit to two cats per property and 71% of them supported cat curfew.

But there was some good for cat lovers - people who would like to have extra cats can apply for approval.

They have to fill out an application form and ask their neighbours of it's ok!