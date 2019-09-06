play
Harry Kane thanks young fan for letter and drawing

Last updated at 07:06
harry-kane-spurs-kit.Getty Images

Harry Kane has taken to social media to say thank you to a young fan for sending a letter and "great" drawing to him.

The England captain and Spurs striker has said that he wants to tweet some of the mail he receives as a way of showing his gratitude.

"I'm lucky enough to get some great letters from fans all over the world," he said. "As a thank you I'm going tweet some that come through."

The star began by sharing a letter from six-year-old Ryan.

harry-kane-letter.Harry Kane Twitter/@HKane
Ryan, 6, wrote to Harry Kane and said he was "very proud of him"
harry-kane-tweet.Harry Kane Twitter/@HKane

Alongside the letter, Harry wrote: "Hi Ryan thanks a lot for taking the time to send me a letter and the drawings! Pleased you enjoyed the World Cup and hopefully your parents will let you stay up to watch our Euro games! See you at the new stadium. Harry"

Ryan told Harry he was his favourite player and congratulated him on winning the golden boot in last year's World Cup.

He also said that when he's older, he wants to be like his idol.

harry-kane-letter.Harry Kane Twitter/@HKane
Harry replied to Rory and told him he can "achieve whatever you want to achieve"
harry-kane-letter-picture.Harry Kane Twitter/@HKane
Harry said Rory's drawing of him was "great"!

Harry added: "Great drawing! When you're older you can achieve whatever you want to achieve with hard work so don't stop practicing! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Harry"

Have you ever written to one of your idols? Did they reply? Tell us about it in the comments below!

