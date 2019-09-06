IAU competition launches for schools to name exoplanet

NASAJPL-CALTECH This artist's picture shows how the exoplanet, currently named WASP-13b, might look

What would you name a planet?

A competition by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has been launched asking young people across the UK to come up with a new name for an exoplanet and the star it orbits.

An exoplanet is planet that exists outside our solar system.

From 6 September until 18 October UK schools and youth organisations can submit their suggestions for the exoplanet currently called WASP-13b and its star, WASP-13.

UNIVERSITY OF KEELEDAVID A HARDY The UK's exoplanet and its star

WASP-13b is a large, gaseous planet which takes just four days to orbit its sun, WASP-13.

This star is more than 740 light years from Earth and is similar to the Sun, although it is likely to be larger, hotter and older.

ESA/C.Carreau An artist's impression of an exoplanet similar to WASP-13b

The UK is one of 93 countries invited by the IAU competition to find a name for the exoplanet and the star it orbits.

Each nation's star can be seen from that country and is bright enough to be visible through a small telescope.

The competition has been launched to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Astronomical Union.

The competition has been launched to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Astronomical Union.