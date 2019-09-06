play
Why are people arguing about a general election?

It's been a hugely important week in Parliament as the battle for what happens next with Brexit rumbles on.

Many MPs have been working to oforce the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to rule out a no-deal Brexit, but Mr Johnson says he wants the UK to leave the EU on 31 October, whether or not a deal has been agreed.

Now, a new law is in the process of being passed to force him to ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline if he can't come up with a deal for how the UK will do it.

There is also argument about whether or not - or rather when - there should be a general election.

Here, political expert Chris Mason explains what's going on what could happen next.

Video

