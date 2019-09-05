Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Jamie Laing pulls out of the show

Getty Images

Bad news guys - Jamie Laing has pulled out of this year's Strictly!

The Made in Chelsea star has a foot injury and is no longer able to take part in the 17th series.

He'll still be in the launch show on Saturday 7 September as the programme is filmed at an earlier date.

Jamie said: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition... I was so excited to hit the dance floor."

At the weekend, he was seen on crutches and with a protective boot on his foot.

But no further details have been released about his injury, or whether he will be replaced.

"I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest," he added.

Strictly boss, Sarah James, said "we are so sad that Jamie won't be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."

We're sorry Jamie, hope you get better soon!