Are these the best songs of the summer?

A list of the most popular songs of the summer has been revealed - but do you agree with what's on it?

The list has been formed using streaming and download data from the Official Charts Company.

Here are the top ten songs:

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - Senorita

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Ed Sheeran ft Khalid - Beautiful People

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Lewis Capaldi - Hold Me While You Wait

Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock - Cross Me

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

