Are these the best songs of the summer?

Last updated at 15:48
What song has been on repeat for you this summer?

A list of the most popular songs of the summer has been revealed - but do you agree with what's on it?

The list has been formed using streaming and download data from the Official Charts Company.

Here are the top ten songs:

  • Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
  • Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
  • Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
  • Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - Senorita
  • Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
  • Ed Sheeran ft Khalid - Beautiful People
  • Stormzy - Vossi Bop
  • Lewis Capaldi - Hold Me While You Wait
  • Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock - Cross Me
  • AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

We want to know what you think. Tell us which of the ten songs below is your favourite - or if you think another one should be on the list, then choose "something else" and let us know what your tune is in the comments below!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment number 7. Posted by U17862566

    11:00 7 Sep
    some of I like but I am not a big fan of them

  • Comment number 6. Posted by U17861869

    08:50 7 Sep
    I liked wish u well by becky hill higher love by whitney housten

  • Comment number 5. Posted by PotterHufflepuffPenguin

    19:54 6 Sep
    My fave song of the summer is Take Me Back To London by Ed Sheeran and Stormzy. And also Vossi Bop. And Ladbroke Grove. I like tap songs

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Tara

    18:39 6 Sep
    old town road

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Ana

    18:10 6 Sep
    yeah. I guess they were always playing on Capital

  • Comment number 2. Posted by jedi

    18:04 6 Sep
    I like most of these

  • Comment number 1. Posted by otterlw

    08:11 6 Sep
    I just LOVE Ladbroke Grove by aj Tracy! Anyone agree?

