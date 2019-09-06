Are these the best songs of the summer?

A list of the most popular songs of the summer has been revealed - but do you agree with what's on it?
The list has been formed using streaming and download data from the Official Charts Company.
Here are the top ten songs:
- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
- Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - Senorita
- Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
- Ed Sheeran ft Khalid - Beautiful People
- Stormzy - Vossi Bop
- Lewis Capaldi - Hold Me While You Wait
- Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock - Cross Me
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
We want to know what you think. Tell us which of the ten songs below is your favourite - or if you think another one should be on the list, then choose "something else" and let us know what your tune is in the comments below!
