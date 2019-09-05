Brexit: What happens next?

It's a massive week in Parliament as MPs and Prime Minister Boris Johnson clash over what should happen next with Brexit.

Boris Johnson wants the UK to leave the EU on 31 October - whether or not a Brexit deal has been agreed with EU leaders.

But a big group of MPs - including some from his own party - don't think that is the right thing to do. They have been battling in Parliament this week to bring a bill which would stop a no-deal Brexit from happening.

On Wednesday, MPs took control of Parliament, which allowed them to propose a law to do this.

Later that night, MPs voted to approve this bill, including 21 MPs from the prime minister's own party. When Mr Johnson responded by saying that a general election was the only way forward now, they voted to reject this too.

Today - Thursday - the bill will pass to another part of the Houses of Parliament called the House of Lords, which needs to approve the law too. (Newsround has a handy guide about how laws are made in the UK - and what will happen with this bill - if you want to find out more about the process.)

Read on to find out what could possibly happen next. (If you cannot see the click-through story below, then click here.)

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

What happens now?

Now that the bill has been approved by MPs in the House of Commons, it will pass to the House of Lords for their approval.

A member of the House of Lords - Lord Ashton of Hyde - said the bill is expected to pass through the House of Lords by 5pm on Friday.

Then, MPs will consider any changes that the House of Lords wants to make to the bill on Monday, after which the government intends the law will be ready to be presented for Royal Assent - official approval by the Queen, which is the final stage of making a new law.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that his party would only consider having a general election once the bill has gained Royal Assent and a no-deal Brexit on 31 October is officially blocked.

What's the rush?

Parliament is due to be suspended next week, just days after MPs have returned to work and just a few weeks before the current Brexit deadline of 31 October.

Mr Johnson says he made the decision to pause Parliamentary business to outline his "very exciting agenda", ahead of the Queen's speech and the official opening of the new Parliamentary year mid-October.

But his opponents say he did this in order to help him force Brexit to happen on 31 October - even if it meant the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

MPs in Parliament are now working quickly to pass a law to stop this from happening, before Parliament is suspended.