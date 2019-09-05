Glitter: Could Christmas be going glitter-free?

Getty Images

Marks and Spencer are going to remove glitter from their Christmas celebration range this year.

That means there won't be any glitter in their cards, wrapping papers, crackers or gift bags.

The company say they want to reduce their plastic waste and encourage people to recycle their items.

Getty Images

Are other companies doing this?

Other companies are taking steps to reduce their use of plastic glitter.

Waitrose said they'll ban it in their range by Christmas 2020, and they'll use biodegradable alternatives instead.

Aldi has also made commitments to replace glitter with other more environmentally-friendly products.

What's wrong with glitter?

Campaigners are calling on the government to ban the sale of glitter because it contains micro plastics that can harm marine life.

A group called 38 Degrees has launched a petition addressed to the environment secretary.

They're pointing to a recent study that revealed up to a third of fish caught in the North Sea contained micro plastic particles - including glitter.

Some companies have created biodegradable glitter or plastic free glitter as an alternative.

Bio Glitter

Where can you find biodegradable glitter?

There are lots of different types, made from lots of different materials.

Stephen Cotton, a British scientist has helped to create a pioneering eco-glitter made from eucalyptus tree extract and aluminium.

To make the glitter, the eucalyptus tree extract is metallised with a thin layer of aluminium and coloured to give it its sparkle.

