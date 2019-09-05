Bake Off 2019: What happened in GBBO week two?

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

This week was the second episode of the Great British Bake Off.

There was a chicken made out of biscuits, fake fig rolls and some contestants were close to tears!

Read on to find out more about what went on in the tent.

What were the challenges this week?

Signature bake: 12 decorated chocolate biscuit bars in 2.5 hours

Technical challenge: The bakers had to make 12 fig rolls. Paul Hollywood mentioned fig rolls were his dad's favourite and he often ate a whole packet! Alice won this for what the judges called "almost perfectly" made fig rolls.

Showstopper: Create a 3D biscuit sculpture. The contestants made guitars, planets and organs!

Rosie's showstopper was a chicken made out of biscuits!

What were the highlights?

Friendship moments: There were plenty of these. Michelle helped Jamie with a bit of last-minute biscuit decoration, while Priya gave Michael a big hug when the pressure was getting a bit much for him.

Baking disasters: Amelia was missing a fig roll in the technical - so she drew one on her tray instead!

Pet remembrance: A fair share of the contestants dedicated their showstopper sculpture to a pet that was no longer with them.

Amelia didn't bake enough fig rolls in the technical - so she drew one on her tray instead!

Who went home from GBBO this week?

Twenty-year-old Jamie was the second contestant to leave the tent.

After having a bit of a nightmare in the first challenge when his biscuit bars didn't set, things didn't really improve in the challenges to follow. He placed 10th in the technical challenge, and Paul and Prue weren't impressed with his guitar biscuit sculpture.

The other bakers were sad to see him leave but Jamie said he was "proud of himself".

CHANNEL 4/LOVE PRODUCTIONS

He got loads of support on social media after he left, and wanted to send out a letter to thank people for their support.

Jamie posted a letter on social media thanking people for their support since he left the tent.

Who was the star baker?

Alice was named star baker for getting every single challenge spot-on!

After finding out she'd won star baker contestant Alice said: "I can't believe it. I can't believe I'm a star baker!"

What's happening next week?

Next week is a biggie - it's bread week.

It's what judge Paul Hollywood is best known for, so expect the pressure to be on!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday evenings.