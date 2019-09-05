play
Left-handed: Scientists have found out more about why we use different hands

Last updated at 13:38
Scientists have found out more about why some people are left-handed.

About one in 10 people is left-handed and it's never really been understood why people choose that hand over their right.

But scientists at the University of Oxford say it could be down to genetics - after finding the first genes linked to being left-handed.

Why are people left-handed?

The genes are hardwired into human DNA and found in a part of the brain that deals with language.

One of the researchers told the BBC: "It tells us for the first time that handedness has a genetic component".

But there are still many mysteries when it comes to the connection between brain development and which hand you use.

Famous lefties include former President of the United States Barack Obama, Prince William, singers Niall Horan and Justin Bieber and Little Mix's Jesy Nelson.

Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Jesy Nelson are all left-handed

