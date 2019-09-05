Little Mix and BLACKPINK: Will there be a collaboration?

Getty Images

Are Little Mix and BLACKPINK about to team up for a collaboration?

Little Mix have recently said that they're huge fans of BLACKPINK and have hinted at a potential future team-up with the K-Pop girlband.

In an interview with Capital FM Little Mix's Jesy Nelson said: "Who knows? There's so many people we want to collab with" and Jade Thirwall added: "Can you imagine the dance routine to that? And the costumes? We're just waiting for the DM back."

Getty Images BLACKPINK became the most watched K-POP band on YouTube this year

Even though BLACKPINK only formed in 2016, this year they became the most watched K-POP band on YouTube. It's no wonder that Little Mix are keen to record with them!

It wouldn't be Little Mix's first time working with another artist, they have previously worked Stormzy, Missy Elliott and Jason Derulo.

Getty Images Jesy Nelson said working with BLACKPINK would be "pretty amazing"

Little Mix have talked about a collaboration with the K-POP band before - in January this year Jesy said on Twitter that "a BLACKPINK collab would be pretty amazing."

So would you like to see a Little Mix and BLACKPINK collaboration? Let us know in the comments!