Back to school for Wolfiez the Fortnite millionaire

It's back to school for 15-year-old Jaden but this year things might be a bit different.

It's because over the summer he won nearly £1million for coming second in the Fortnite World Cup competition.

Known as Wolfiez online, he started playing the game on the day it came out and spent as much as eight hours a day practising in his room.

Now the summer holidays are over and GCSE's are around the corner gaming reporter Leigh Milner went to find out how he was getting on.

