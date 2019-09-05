Guinness World Records 2020: The largest hula hoop spin and other wacky record breakers

Lisa Pitman and her husband Chris are both Taekwondo masters and are a power breaking couple from Kent. Lisa is the only female Taekwondo master in the UK and they've set a record for smashing over 500 pine boards in one minute between them, Lisa managed 230 and Chris smashed 315. You wouldn't want to mess with them! Don't worry though, they might be super strong but they actually teach a children's class!