Ariana Grande suing Forever 21 for using 'lookalike' model

Reuters A picture of a model on Forever 21's Instagram account is shown alongside an image of Ariana in the legal documents

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for $10 million (£8.3 million) over an advertising campaign in which the company used a model which the singer says looks too much like her.

The 7 Rings singer says that the fashion retailer is piggybacking off her fame and influence in order to sell its products by using a "lookalike".

Ariana alleges that the brand hired someone with an "uncanny" resemblance to her, after she refused to endorse the company when it approached her in November last year.

She says that Forever 21 and its sister company Riley Rose then stole her "name, likeness and other intellectual property" to promote its brand for free.

The legal documents about the case say that a Forever 21 post used as part of the campaign uses Ariana's lyrics too.

A spokesman for Forever 21 has said that it cannot comment on what was going on legally, but added: "While we dispute the allegations, we are huge supporters of Ariana Grande and have worked with her licensing company over the past two years.

"We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future."

Reuters This picture shows two other images which are part of the legal documents