Lizzo: Truth Hurts reaches number one on Billboard Hot 100 two years after release

Lizzo has finally got her first number one song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Truth Hurts finally reached the top spot nearly two years after it was released in September 2017.

The song started to gain popularity after the singer and rapper added it to her 2019 LP (Long Playing album) Cuz I Love You.

It's the first number one by a female singer/rapper, unaccompanied by any other act, since Cardi B's Bodak Yellow (Money Moves), in October 2017.

What do we know about Lizzo?

Lizzo is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, flautist (she plays the flute!) and actress.

The music star's real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson and she is 31 years old.

Lizzo is is the voice of Lydia in the 2019 animated film UglyDolls.

Kids meeting the UglyDolls at the 2019 Edinburgh International Film Festival

The album Cuz I Love You isn't her first - the Tempo singer has released two previous albums.

Beyonce is a fan - Lizzo shared photos of Beyonce and her husband Jay Z enjoying her set at the side of the stage at the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia on 1 September.

How did she take the news of her number one?

Lizzo reacted to the news on social media by dedicating the number one to "anybody who ever felt like they voice wasn't heard. Anybody who felt like they weren't good enough", saying "You are. We are. Champions."