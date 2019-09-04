Brexit: Boris Johnson loses vote as MPs take control in Parliament

Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a tough battle in Parliament to carry out Brexit as he would like, after his first vote as prime minister saw him lose to MPs who want to stop a no-deal Brexit from happening

Members of Parliament (MPs) have taken control of the agenda in parliament today, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost an important vote on Tuesday night by 328 votes to 301.

A group of MPs in the House of Commons - made up of politicians from different political parties, including Mr Johnson's own party - want to delay Brexit and force the government to ask for an extension to the 31 October deadline that is currently in place (and which the prime minister wants to stick to).

On Tuesday night, they voted in favour of passing a bill to make it possible for them to do this.

MPs will now vote on this Brexit delay bill - something which Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want.

If the bill passes and Brexit is indeed delayed beyond the 31 October, No 10 officials have said that Mr Johnson will call for a general election.

The leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has said that the bill needed to be passed to take the no-deal option completely "off the table" before his party would support the call for a general election.

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, Mr Johnson will need to have the support of at least two-thirds of MPs in order to call his election.

Losing the vote on Tuesday night was a major blow for the new prime minister, who saw 21 of his own MPs voting against him. But it wasn't the only thing that didn't go to plan for him yesterday.

Ahead of the vote yesterday evening, an MP from Mr Johnson's own Conservative Party, Phillip Lee, switched teams and walked across the House of Commons to join the Liberal Democrat Party. This is called 'crossing the floor'.

It was particularly significant as it means that the prime minister no longer has the majority of support in Parliament, making it more difficult for him to get MPs in Parliament to vote in favour of what he wants to do.

