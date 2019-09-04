US Open 2019: Roger Federer and Joanna Konta out after quarter finals

Getty Images

Five-time champion Roger Federer is out of the US Open after losing to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter final on Tuesday evening.

It was a shock win for Dimitrov, as Federer had won each of the seven times the two had played previously.

There was bad news too for British number one Johanna Konta, who also missed out on a place in the US Open semi-finals, after being beaten by Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

But making it this far in the competition was a massive achievement. By doing so Konta made history, becoming the first British woman reach the last-eight of the US Open since 1983.

What happened in the Federer v Dimitrov match?

Federer is ranked third in the world while Dimitrov is unseeded, meaning he wasn't ranked in the top 16 of this competition, so lots of people will be very surprised by this result.

Dimitrov played well but he still had to see out all five sets to secure the win. In the end he won 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Federer also needed treatment for a back injury in the later stages of the match.

Dimitrov, 28, will now play Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

This isn't the first time Federer has been knocked out of the US Open by a player ranked much lower than him.

Last year he lost to Australian John Millman in the quarter finals, who was ranked outside of the world's top 50.

What happened in the Konta v Svitolina match?

Elina Svitolina is the most highly-ranked player left in the women's draw, ranked fifth.

Although Konta was once the world number four, she's currently the 16th seed, so this result will have been less of a surprise.

Svitolina took the match in two sets 6-4 6-4. She hasn't lost a single set during the entire tournament, which is a pretty impressive achievement.

"I do feel that was the best I've felt her play against me," Konta said.

"I didn't play badly at all, I was doing a lot of bright things. She just made me play that extra ball, it's frustrating."

Svitolina will now play either 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or China's Wang Qiang in the semi-finals