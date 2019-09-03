play
How Freia became a BMX world beater

Like many other 11-year-olds, Freia is starting secondary school this week.

But what makes Freia different, is that she is a World Champion BMX rider.

After dominating in her own girls' category at the UCI BMX World Championships in August, her family and coaches suggested she tried something new - racing the boys.

We went to meet her at the British Championships, where she finished the day with a silver medal, powering around the challenging track.

Now, Freia is setting her sights on the Olympic Games...

