How Freia became a BMX world beater
Like many other 11-year-olds, Freia is starting secondary school this week.
But what makes Freia different, is that she is a World Champion BMX rider.
After dominating in her own girls' category at the UCI BMX World Championships in August, her family and coaches suggested she tried something new - racing the boys.
We went to meet her at the British Championships, where she finished the day with a silver medal, powering around the challenging track.
Now, Freia is setting her sights on the Olympic Games...