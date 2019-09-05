Zero Waste Week: What is it and how can i get involved?

Getty Images

If you have ever wanted to do more to help the environment but you're not sure where to start, this might help you...

It has been Zero Waste Week - a week where people all over try and reduce the amount of food and household items they throw away.

The mission was to make small changes in everyday life to dramatically cut how much rubbish we send to landfill sites in the UK.

Why? So that one day there will be no need for landfill sites, or rubbish being sent abroad, and we can eventually live waste-free.

Watch her video and then use our interactive list to tell us what YOU do to avoid waste. You can also tell us in the comments below.

If you are talking about it in class, you can email us to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Getty Images

The founder of Zero Waste Week Rachelle Strauss says there are plenty of ways to reduce the waste in your home.

Here are a few suggestions.

Find a piece of clothing you've not worn for ages and find a way to incorporate it into an outfit you love. Replace a disposable product with a reusable option, such as a water bottle. Learn some basic repair skills such as sewing on a button that has fallen off, rather than just buying new clothes!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see this interactive feature, click here.