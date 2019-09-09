play
Strictly Come Dancing: Show us your best dance moves!

Last updated at 05:37
strictly-come-dancing

Strictly Come Dancing is back tomorrow!

While there are lots of amazing celebrities taking part whose dance skills we can't wait to see, we also want you to send us videos of YOUR best dance moves!

Whether you're an amazing street dancer, brilliant at ballet or can do a fantastic floss, send them to us using the link below!

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you can't see where to send in your dances, then click here.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday 7 September at 7:10pm.

