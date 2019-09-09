Strictly Come Dancing: Show us your best dance moves!

Strictly Come Dancing is back tomorrow!

While there are lots of amazing celebrities taking part whose dance skills we can't wait to see, we also want you to send us videos of YOUR best dance moves!

Whether you're an amazing street dancer, brilliant at ballet or can do a fantastic floss, send them to us using the link below!

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday 7 September at 7:10pm.