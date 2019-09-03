play
Summer holiday: What was your highlight?

Just like that...the summer holidays are over!

School lessons might have started again now, but let's take a moment to look back on some of the best bits from your summer break.

Here at Newsround, we want to hear from you - what was the highlight of your summer holiday?

Did you get chance to spend more time with your family and friends? Maybe you went on holiday or did something for the first time? Whatever it was, we want you to tell us.

Let us know what the highlight of your summer holiday was by ranking the activities below - or, select "something else" and let us know what it was in the comments.

