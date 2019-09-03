Brexit: What is a snap election?

Getty Images No 10 officials have warned that Boris Johnson could call a early election called a 'snap election' if MPs pass a bill to block a no-deal Brexit from happening

Government officials have warned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could call for something called a snap election to take place, if MPs manage to pass a law in Parliament blocking no-deal Brexit from happening.

Mr Johnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October with or without a Brexit deal in place, but not everyone agrees with this approach.

A group of MPs who don't think that this is the right way to handle the situation are working together to pass a law to force the government to rule out a no-deal Brexit or to make it ask for an extension to the current deadline of 31 October.

But if they manage to do this, No 10 officials have warned that a snap election could be on the cards.

But what exactly is this and how would it work?

What is a snap election?

A snap election is simply when a general election is called earlier than expected.

General elections in the UK are held at least once every five years. At the moment, the next general election is due to be held on 5 May 2022.

But if one is called earlier than this, it would be a snap election.

Under the Fixed-term Parliament Act, the prime minister can only trigger an early election if two-thirds of MPs are in support of the idea. There are currently 650 MPs who sit in the House of Commons, so he would need to get enough support to do this.

If Mr Johnson is successful in calling an snap election, it could take place as early as next week.

The last snap election was called by former prime minister Theresa May and was held on 8 June 2017. If MPs vote in favour of another election, this would be the third held in four years.

Reuters The prime minister before Mr Johnson - Theresa May - called for a snap election too, which was held on 8 June 2017

During a snap election - just like during a general election - adults in the UK would be given the opportunity to choose a person to be their member of Parliament - or MP - who would represent them in the House of Commons.

The party (or parties) which win the most MPs - or 'seats' in Parliament - will then be invited to form the next government.

You can find out more about how elections work and the job of an MP here.