Moon rover:-Weird gel found on the Moon by China's Yutu-2

Getty Images

Check this out! A strange "gel- like" substance has been found on the far side of the Moon.

China's lunar rover, Yutu-2 found it at the bottom of a small crater. It apparently has fascinating colours and a mysterious luster. Sounds pretty interesting right?

The rover launched as part of the Chang'e 4 mission, which has been on the moon since January but has been sending photos back to Earth for the past 18 weeks.

It previously found that the composition of the Moon's surface is different to what scientists expected.

China is yet to share images of the material but one theory is that it is an impactite, which is basically a substance that is formed when meteors hit an object in space.

What is the 'dark side' of the Moon?

NASA There's a side of the moon that we don't get to see from Earth

There's a part of the Moon that we don't see from Earth as the Moon always keeps the same side facing towards us.

That side isn't actually always 'dark' but because not much is known about it, it's seen as a bit mysterious and that's why the name 'dark' is given.

But a better name that is often used is the 'far side' of the Moon.

In 1968, astronauts aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft were the first humans to set eyes on the far side in person as they orbited the moon.

A few years earlier in 1959, the Luna 3 spacecraft returned the first pictures of the far side of the moon.