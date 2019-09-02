Lucy Bronze: Best Fifa Football Awards finalists revealed

Getty Images

England international Lucy Bronze has been named as one of the finalists in the Best Fifa Football Awards.

The Lyon defender is nominated alongside the USA's Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan for the best women's player award.

If Bronze wins, she'll pick up her second best player of the year award after she was named Uefa Player of the Year earlier this month.

Other award nominees include Lionesses boss Phil Neville, who is in the running for the women's coach award, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk who is up for the best men's player award.

Will it be gold for Bronze?

It's been a whirlwind year for Lucy Bronze. She helped England to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and collected the 'Silver Ball' as the tournament's second best player.

She also helped her club side, Lyon, win the 2019 Champions League.

Earlier this month, she was crowned the women's Player of the Year by the The Union of European Football Associations - or UEFA.

She was the first English player - male or female - to be shortlisted.

She went up against two of her fellow Lyon players in the final three - Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry.

The other nominees for the Fifa Football Awards

In the men's category, Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as finalists.

Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola are the finalists in the coach of the year category.