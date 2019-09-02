Taylor Swift Lover: Album goes straight to top of charts

Getty Images

Taylor Swift's newest album Lover has rocketed to the top of the UK album chart and the US Billboard 200 chart.

It's the pop star's sixth Number 1 album and it's the biggest seller of an any album in its first week since... her last album Reputation!

The Billboard chart is America's biggest album chart.

The singer also made history, becoming the only female with four UK number one albums in a decade - she also knocked her pal Ed Sheeran off the top spot.

Lover joins Swift's previous UK number one albums Red, 1989 and Reputation.

Tay-Tay will be pretty chuffed with herself, as she has now also become the first female artist to have six different albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week.

Getty Images Taylor performing her 1989 album live

The star thanked her fans on social media for a massive week.

"I just have to say to you guys, thank you so much for one of the best weeks of my life. I can't thank you enough," she said.

More about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift got her start at age 14 when her family moved to Nashville so she could focus on becoming a star.

Her first album Taylor Swift was on the Billboard 200 chart for over 227 weeks

Getty Images Taylor Swift receiving her Grammy Award for Fearless in 2010

At 20 she became the youngest artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for Fearless and she won again in 2015 for 1989, becoming the first woman to win twice.