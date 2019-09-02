Royal tour: Prince Harry 'can't wait' to introduce son Archie and wife Meghan to South Africa

Getty Images Prince Harry is excited for his family to visit South Africa

Prince Harry has said he's excited to introduce his son Archie, and wife Meghan to South Africa on their royal tour.

The Duke of Sussex posted to Instagram announcing that he and his family would be going on an official royal visit to the country in a few weeks time.

Prince Harry has visited South Africa a lot ever since he was a child, and said: "On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon,"

The tour will be baby Archie's first trip abroad with his family.

The Duke of Sussex will also visit countries Angola, Malawi and Botswana, on his own.

Getty Images Prince Harry has visited South Africa lots of times, here he met a kids Rugby club

Prince Harry's mum, Diana Princess of Wales, would regularly visit South Africa to help spread awareness of issues affecting communities there, and help them.

In the Instagram post, Prince Harry also chose to raise awareness of a number of charities and organisations in South Africa, such as The Nelson Mandela Foundation, Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, African Wildlife Foundation, The Halo Trust and National Geographic.

@sussexroyal/Instagram Prince Harry shared lots of pictures of charities and organisations helping people in South Africa

"As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond," the caption read.

"These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations."