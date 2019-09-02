Sleep tips quiz: What kind of sleeper are you?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Tips for getting a good night's sleep

Now many of us are back at school, you might find you are already losing all that lovely sleep you caught up on over the holidays!

If this sounds like you - then check out our quiz to see what kind of sleeper you are.

We also have some top tips on how you can catch up on your sleep and get into a good routine now you're back at school.

As you grow older - particularly in your teens - you might find you need more and more sleep and that's totally normal.

But why is sleep so important?

The A to Zzz on sleep

Sleep is vital for humans - while we snooze our brain builds new connections, our body repairs itself and our energy is restored.

Studies have shown that sleeping helps us be more physically healthy, helps our mental health and it increases our energy and ability to concentrate.

Many of us sacrifice sleep in order to catch up on homework, to have more time to relax in the evening, but in the long run this can cause us lots of harm.

Getty Images

How to get to sleep at night

Get moving

A good night's sleep starts with how you behave in the day.

It's harder to get to sleep at night if you still have lots of energy stored up, so during the day try going for walks or a run about if you can.

No napping

However tired you may feel, it's best not to nap during the day. Your body likes routine and taking naps in the day confuses it!

Getty Images

Chill out

It's hard to sleep when your brain is whirring away - try to relax as much as you can at the end of the day.

That means no last minute homework, no running around too late, no drinks with caffeine or lots of sugar in them.

If you're struggling to calm yourself at night, try taking a cool shower, meditating or reading. Even drinking a glass of water slowly or breathing deeply can calm you down loads.

Stick to a routine

As hard as it is to do the same thing over and over, your body will thank you for it in the long run.

Try to go to bed the same time each night, and wake up the same time each morning. It will get your body running like clockwork!

Getty Images

Shutdown screens

Many of us like to chill out by playing games, scrolling through social media or going on your phone.

These can be great ways to relax and have fun during the day, but in your last hour before bed, try to put them away if you can. The bright lights from screens can keep us awake and trick our bodies into thinking it's daytime.

Cool as a cucumber

Finally, when you go to bed, make sure to keep the room nice and cool.

Maybe keep your window slightly open if it lets fresh air in. You'll want to keep your curtains closed and turn all lights off.

A dark, cool room is the best way to send you soundly off to sleep. Too warm to sleep? Check out our tips to falling asleep in hot weather.

Have you got any suggestions on how Newsround readers can sleep better at night?

Comment below with your ideas.

Something on your mind?

Sometimes when we struggle to sleep, it's because there is something bothering us and keeping us awake.

If this sounds like something you're struggling with, make sure you share what's worrying you with someone you trust and who you feel can support you.