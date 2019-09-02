Brexit: Why is this a big week in British politics?

Getty Images

It's back to school for many of you but it's also back to the day job for our politicians as they return to the Commons after having a summer break.

And that means Brexit is coming back with a bang over the next few days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week said he would be suspending Parliament in September, just days after MPs come back to work which has angered a lot of people.

Some MPs want to avoid a no-deal Brexit or extend the current Brexit deadline of October 31 but Boris Johnson and his team say the UK should leave the EU on Halloween with or without a deal.

Read on to find out about three things that could make big news this week.

A law to stop No-Deal Brexit?

Lots of politicians are so unhappy that the prime minister is prepared to leave the EU potentially without a deal that they want to try and stop him being allowed to.

Labour MPs this week will try and bring in a new law which aims to avoid a no deal and create another Brexit extension.

The Labour Party's Brexit spokesperson, Sir Keir Starmer, said "we have simply got to stop us leaving without a deal."

The no-deal Bill has to pass through a series of votes and receive backing from more than half of MPs in order to pass on to the next stage.

This would usually take weeks, but it could be done in as little as three days this week.

The Prime Minister's supporters oppose this move and say it would actually make no deal more likely, as it would be harder for Mr Johnson to get an agreement from the EU leaders that the government feels would be a good one for the UK.

What about the rebel MPs?

Any Conservative MPs who plan to vote against the government and support the no-deal Bill have been warned by their leader Boris Johnson they would lose the whip.

That means they would be kicked out from the party - and would not be able to stand as a Conservative candidate in an upcoming election.

This is important as the Conservatives currently have a majority of just one in government, which includes a pact with the Northern Irish DUP party, so if any Tory MP is removed - the party will go into a minority government.

This could trigger a snap general election! That's the process which decides who our next Prime Minister will be. Complicated right?

Vote of No Confidence

If the 'No Deal' Bill doesn't go through then the Labour party could table a vote of no confidence in the Government.

This is a chance for MPs to hold a vote on whether they want the current government to continue - and it could lead to a general election.

Here's more information about how a no confidence vote works.

Spending Review

If that wasn't enough to get your head around, then watch out for the Chancellor Sajid Javid's Spending Review.

This is basically a view of the government's spending plans and will decide how taxpayers' money will be spent.

So what is he likely to say?

Well amongst the announcements are expected to be more money announced for police, schools and the NHS.

The Prime Minister has already unveiled plans to recruit 20,000 new police officers and give more money for schools - they're expected to get an 4 billion pounds!

Apart from being a really important announcement in its own right, this will also take up lots of time in Parliament, that other MPs would prefer to spend discussing Brexit.

It's going to be a really busy few days at Westminster but we will keep you updated here at Newsround.