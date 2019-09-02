Fabulous news! John Barrowman is the new Dancing On Ice judge

John Barrowman has been officially confirmed as a new judge on the next series of Dancing On Ice.

Barrowman will be replacing the outgoing judge Jason Gardiner, who quit the programme last month.

He will be joined in the line-up by head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and dance choreographer Ashley Banjo for the 2020 series.

It's not the first time the actor has appeared on the show. Back in 2006 he finished fourth in the competition.