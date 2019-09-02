Dancing On Ice: John Barrowman announced as new judge

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. John Barrowman announced the news on his Instagram

Fab-u-lous news coming from Dancing On Ice - John Barrowman has been officially confirmed as a new judge on the next series of the show.

Barrowman will be replacing Jason Gardiner, who quit the programme last month.

He will be joined in the line-up by head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and dance choreographer Ashley Banjo for the 2020 series.

It's not the first time the actor has appeared on the show. Back in 2006 he finished fourth in the competition.

Speaking about his new role, John said: "I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel."

James Jordan won the last series of Dancing On Ice beating reality TV's Wes Nelson, who was runner-up, and third-placed X Factor singer Saara Aalto.