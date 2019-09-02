Johanna Konta makes history at the US Open

Clive Brunskill

Tennis star Johanna Konta has reached the quarter finals of the US Open for the first time.

In doing so, she has become the first British woman reach the last-eight of the tennis competition since 1983.

Konta reached the quarters by fighting back from a set and 3-1 down to win 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-5 against Karolina Pliskova.

She will face the fifth ranked player Elina Svitolina in the last eight.

It's been a great year from Konta. She has already reached the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The last British woman to do so was Jo Durie. She was the last British woman to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam tournament until Konta reached the semi-final of the 2016 Australian Open.

Getty Images Celebrity pal Tom Hiddleston was cheering on Johanna Konta

Konta has some famous fans in her camp. During her match against Pliskova she has been supported by actor Tom Hiddleston.

It's the second time that Tom has cheered on Johanna this tournament, sitting courtside for her first round match just last week.