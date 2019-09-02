A fresh new look and sound for CBBC Newsround

Newsround fans, you're not the only ones heading back to school with a shiny new look. We've updated our TV bulletins with new opening titles and music!

The new design was unveiled this morning and we really hope you like it.

Over the years the BBC's flagship children's new programme has changed its logo, opening titles and music many times.

In 2002, Newsround launched a logo which some people said resembled a chocolate smartie.

BBC Newsround logo in 2002

Then in 2008, when Newsround presenter Ricky joined the team, the titles and theme were updated. The music was given a retro twist - using bits of the original theme introduced by legendry Newsround presenter John Craven way back in 1972.

BBC Newsround got a new look in 2008

In 2014, another re-design came about along with a brand new logo. The opening titles featured loads of purple, pink and teal spinning globes.

Newsround updated its look in 2014

Today's new look means our TV output on the CBBC Channel looks like a lot more like the stuff we offer on our website and the music is certain to get your foot tapping!

While the TV updates might look and sound a bit different, some things remain the same, like your daily dose of news and interesting stories.