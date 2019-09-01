Strictly Come Dancing: Same sex couples next year?

The people who make Strictly Come Dancing say they are 'completely open' to having same-sex couples on the show.

The latest series, which starts on Saturday will still feature mixed couples, but there have been a growing calls for the show to have same-sex pairings.

Strictly Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas have said previously that they would back the move and now the BBC says it would be open to same-sex dancer partners in future series.

In a statement the BBC said: Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series. We are completely open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise."

Strictly featured a same-sex performance between the professionals during a results show last year. AJ Pritchard and Gorka Marquez performed together along with Neil Jones, Kevin Clifton, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova all pairing up.

In this year's Australian Strictly, drag performer Courtney Act - otherwise known as Shane Janek - performed as his drag persona and paired with a male professional dance partner. Although the duo failed to win the competition they did make it to the final.