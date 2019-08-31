Hong Kong protests: Anti-government protestors clash with police

Getty Images

Anti-government activists in Hong Kong have marched through the streets, clashing with police after being told they weren't allowed to protest.

They demonstrated in the Wan Chai district and Causeway Bay shopping district of Hong Kong in the pouring rain. Many carried umbrellas and wore face masks.

It's the 13th weekend of protests, as demonstrators stood outside government buildings and shouted "stand with Hong Kong" and "fight for freedom".

Some protesters threw fire bombs towards officers, while Police fired tear gas and jets of blue-dyed water from cannons. The coloured water is used to make it easier for authorities to identify protesters.

Getty Images Joshua Wong has been campaigning since he was 13 and says people in Hong Kong have a right to protest

Arrests

At least three protestors have been arrested - including 23-year-old campaigner Joshua Wong.

Mr Wong, who has been protesting since he was a teenager, has been released on bail and told the BBC that: "Organising protests is the fundamental right of [the] Hong Kong people... People will still gather on [the] street and urge President Xi [Jinping] and Beijing [that] it's time to listen to people's voice."

Reuters Protestors have been marching with umbrellas, masks and helmets

Why did the Hong Kong protests start?

The Hong Kong protests started in June and are against plans to send people to be tried in law courts in mainland China.

Critics say this will undermine Hong Kong's independence and put those who are against the Chinese government at risk.

Hong Kong is a former British colony, but since 1997 has been part of China.

However, unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has special freedoms and can operate under some of its own rules. Those freedoms are set to end in 2047, and many in Hong Kong do not want to become "another Chinese city".

Despite Hong Kong city leader Carrie Lam agreeing to delay the plans, demonstrations have continued with clashes between police and protestors becoming increasingly violent.

Activists are worried that China might get the military involved to stop the protests.

Beijing has repeatedly condemned the protesters and described their actions as "close to terrorism".