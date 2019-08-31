play
Amazon fires: Your questions answered

The fires in the Amazon rainforest continue to burn having caused widespread damage, badly affecting the wildlife and people that live there.

It's believed about three million different species of plants and animal live in the Amazon where there have been 85,000 fires so far this year.

It means that this has been the worst year for Amazon fires since 2010.

Lots of you have been asking us questions about the rainforest fires, so we put them to the BBC's global science correspondent Rebecca Morelle.

