Karim takes us behind the scenes at Strictly

Glitz, glamour and glitter, Strictly is nearly back and this year it's featuring Karim!

The CBBC HQ presenter took time out from his busy schedule, to give Newsround this special report and sneak peak behind the scenes.

Karim, who was the seventh celebrity announced in this year's Strictly line-up, says the atmosphere back stage is 'buzzin'. And, although secrecy is strict at Strictly, he did manage to give us a tiny glimpse of a very special part of the set.

