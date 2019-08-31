play
The Dark Crystal: Meet the voices behind the incredible puppets

Jim Henson created some of the most famous and loved characters of all time - from Kermit the Frog, to Big Bird and Miss Piggy.

He was also the creator of a cult film called The Dark Crystal, which had some of your parents hiding behind the sofas when it first came out in 1982 - yes it was that scary!

Netflix has now created a new TV series based on the world shown in the original Dark Crystal, complete with puppets, animatronics and incredible special effects.

De'Graft went to take a look.



